Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,180 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.28% of Unum Group worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UNM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 870,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

