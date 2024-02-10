Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 14,742 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,742 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RS. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

RS traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $225.14 and a twelve month high of $299.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.09.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

