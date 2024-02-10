Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 4,612 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,509,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,880,982. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

