Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 67,543 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,543 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,572,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

