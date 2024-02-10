Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 71,451 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,451 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $33,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,862,000 after purchasing an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,609,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,757 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,109,000 after buying an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. 1,163,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

