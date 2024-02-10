Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 76,506 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,005 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 76,506 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $20,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,365,793,000 after purchasing an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $868,114,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $738,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,942,000 after purchasing an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,330,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,707. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

