Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,048 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.35% of Dropbox worth $32,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $33.16. 3,497,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

