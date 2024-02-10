Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after acquiring an additional 952,518 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 338.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after buying an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VLO traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $143.06. 3,795,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

