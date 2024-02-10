Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,955 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,213. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $122.45.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

