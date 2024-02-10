Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.33.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$27.43 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$21.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.46. The firm has a market cap of C$950.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$255.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.90 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4504171 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Insider Activity at Sleep Country Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

