Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.4 %

SNA stock opened at $262.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

