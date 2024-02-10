Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shares Gap Down to $294.50

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $294.50, but opened at $287.00. Snap-on shares last traded at $279.35, with a volume of 34,643 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

