Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Graham Charlton Buys 10 Shares

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton acquired 10 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,491 ($18.69) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($186.91).

Softcat Stock Up 0.5 %

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,485 ($18.62) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,363.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,389.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,651.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. Softcat plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,549 ($19.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Softcat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SCT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) target price on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.31) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Softcat

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.