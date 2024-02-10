Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sotera Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,422,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,432,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,894,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

