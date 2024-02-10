Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) to Issue $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $80.16 on Friday. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,848,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

