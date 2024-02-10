SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Sees Large Volume Increase

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 458,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 202,729 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $51.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on SP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 510.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 42.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

