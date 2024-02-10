SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 83,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.