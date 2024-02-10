SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.60. 4,412,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,491. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

