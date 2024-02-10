Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $134.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $154.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $154.60. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 367.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 546.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

