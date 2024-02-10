Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 458,839 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,724 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Splunk were worth $67,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $154.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 367.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $154.60.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

