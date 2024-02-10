Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CXM. BTIG Research cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut Sprinklr from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.15.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.6 %

CXM stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 410,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 772,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,697 shares of company stock worth $4,116,078. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after buying an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

