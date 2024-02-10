Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading Down 4.7%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. 349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

