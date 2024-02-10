Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 78,201 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,232,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

