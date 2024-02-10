Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,385,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,337,988. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

