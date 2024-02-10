State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,832 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 412,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $28,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.34 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

