State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $28.88 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

