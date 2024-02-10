State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $31,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $5,473,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $650.58 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $658.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $542.31.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

