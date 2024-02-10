State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,313 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Align Technology worth $26,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $296.37 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.43 and a 200-day moving average of $281.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Stories

