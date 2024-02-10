State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 15,662 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

KHC stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

