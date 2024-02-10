State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $81.98 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

