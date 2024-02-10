State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.74%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

