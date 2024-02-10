State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $18,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 93,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

NYSE:DD opened at $67.68 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

