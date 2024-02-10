State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock valued at $123,226. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

