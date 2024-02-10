State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 920,422 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.37.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

