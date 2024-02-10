State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.63 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

PLTR stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $481,207.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 712,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,410,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

