State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 108.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 403,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 209,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 66.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,231 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $70.02 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

