State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.12 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 48,851 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

