State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.58.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

