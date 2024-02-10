State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,642 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,113 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $17,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $768,078,000 after buying an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,113. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EA

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.