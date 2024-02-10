State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,985 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $342.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

