State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,781 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

View Our Latest Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.