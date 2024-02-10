State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $143.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

