State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $17,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $650.58 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $658.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.14 and its 200 day moving average is $494.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

View Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.