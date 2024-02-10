Steem Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $102.62 million and $3.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,348.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00148673 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.25 or 0.00517975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00245488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00163233 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,338,642 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

