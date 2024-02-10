Stephens Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $280.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $275.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $278.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

