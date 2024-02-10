Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 5.3 %

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $57.61 and a twelve month high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.76 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,148 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,617.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,763,672.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,782,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,148 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,617.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $245,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $427,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

