StepStone Group LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

StepStone Group Stock Up 6.3 %

STEP stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in StepStone Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

