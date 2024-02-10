STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.600-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. STERIS also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-$8.70 EPS.

STE traded up $4.01 on Friday, reaching $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 27.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in STERIS by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in STERIS by 7.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

