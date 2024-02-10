StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

