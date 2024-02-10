StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

MRTX stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.41.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock valued at $433,243. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

